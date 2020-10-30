Locals protest after man murdered, body left at Noida elevated road

Noida: Over 100 people from Nithari village gathered near the sector 25 intersection under the Noida elevated road on Thursday morning to demand justice after the death of a 26-year-old resident the previous evening. Although initially thought to be a hit-and-run case, a bullet was found in his head during autopsy.

Kamal Sharma’s body was been found near the exit from the elevated road towards Iskcon temple. According to police, they had received a memo from the district hospital around 7.30 pm that an unidentified vehicle had hit the motorcycle Sharma was riding. The man declared brought dead at the hospital.

The autopsy on Thursday morning revealed the bullet injury.

“Prima facie it had appeared to be an accident case but the autopsy has revealed that he was shot there and left at the spot. The body has been handed over to the family for the last rites,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, sector 24 police station.

Family members and others blocked the road under the elevated road with Sharma’s body.

“He lost his father almost 20 years ago. He is the oldest among three siblings and was the sole earning member of his family. With him gone there is no one left to support his elderly mother and two sisters. The family should be given monetary compensation,” said Mohit Kumar, a family friend.

The protesters also demanded a government job for his family. They also claimed that police had been negligent in the case and was trying to term a murder as an accident.“His murderers should be arrested immediately and the family should be given the justice they deserve while police should do their job more efficiently,” said Kumar.

Senior police officers and politicians reached the spot and spoke to the family, assuring them of all possible help. It was only after this that the public dispersed and conducted his last rites.

Till the time of going to print, police were yet to receive a complaint from the family. Police officials said that as soon as the family files a complaint, a case of murder will be registered. However, a probe in the case had already begun, they said.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage in the area was scanned and on the lookout for witnesses.

“We are looking at all possible angles, including any personal enmity. His cell phone records are being looked at and a thorough investigation is ongoing,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.