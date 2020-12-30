Loni lynching: Victim’s family alleges police laxity

On Tuesday, Sanjay Kumar set out on a 1,220-km journey to Supaul district in Bihar, with the body of his brother Ajay who was brutally beaten to death on a road in Loni on Monday by two people over alleged business rivalry.

The body of Ajay was handed over to his family after a postmortem examination on Tuesday.

Sanjay said neither his mother nor Ajay’s wife, who live in Supaul, had yet been informed about the incident.

Ajay, 36, was allegedly pulled out of an auto in the Ankur Vihar area of Loni and beaten mercilessly with iron rods as passersby recorded videos on their mobile phones which were later shared on social media.

The police said prime suspect Govind Sharma allegedly nursed a grudge against Ajay ever since the latter opened a flower shop opposite his near a temple in Loni.

“I don’t know what I am going to tell the family. My brother is survived by three daughters, the eldest one being six-years-old. The incident took place due to laxity by police,” Sanjay said. He was referring to a police complaint filed on April 9, after Govind allegedly stabbed and injured him.

“I also gave a reminder letter. In July, my bike got stolen and I suspected foul play by Govind. He would often threaten us and try to pick up a fight. But the police, instead of taking action, forced us to compromise in July. Now, the suspects has killed my brother. Neither the police nor passersby came for help. Had someone intervened, he would have been alive,” he said.

The family stays in a small house adjacent to the Mahakal Mandir in Loni while Govind and his accomplice, Amit Kumar, live in Sonia Vihar, Delhi. The two were arrested on Monday and allegedly claimed they had come armed with an old countrymade weapon but opted to lynch the victim with iron rods instead, which were later recovered, officers said.

“In April, we decided to open a flower shop inside the temple where Govind also had a shop. Within days, he assaulted me and damaged the signboard of our shop,” he alleged.

At 11am on Monday, Ajay, after closing the shop, was proceeding to Chandni Chowk in Delhi where he worked at a cloth merchant’s shop.

“They are poor. Sanjay and his wife ran the shop. Ajay also used to look after the shop and later, he would go to Delhi. After closing the shop on Monday, he was headed to Delhi when he was attacked. Govind had attacked Sanjay in April. Ajay was innocent and had no involvement in previous fights. Ajay was assaulted barely 200-300 metres away from the temple and no one came for his help. Instead, passersby started making videos,” alleged Arun Pathak, a priest known to the family.

Iraj Raja, the SP (rural), said they have also arrested Govind’s brother, Karan Sharma.

“Karan was arrested for criminal conspiracy as he was at his brother’s shop and informed them that the victim had closed down his shop and was headed to Delhi. The video of the incident will be made part of the case file and we have strong evidence against the suspects. We will fast track the case after getting legal opinion,” the SP said.

Cops suspended

SP also said, “We have also suspended two sub-inspectors and one head-constable, the beat in-charge, of the area. They were posted in the area between April to July when the initial fights took place. I am undertaking an inquiry which will also highlight under what circumstances did the three personnel make the two parties reach a compromise and why no action was initiated on previous complaints. The serving sub-inspector of the police-post has been sent to police lines after Monday’s incident,” the SP said.

Sanjay on Tuesday evening said that the family received no help from officials and had to hire a private ambulance to travel to their hometown with Ajay’s body.