Mafia’s son among three held for illegal sand mining along Yamuna

Three people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining along the Yamuna river were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Noida

The accused persons worked for mining mafia Sanjay Momnathan and include his son also, the police said. (File photo for representation)

The accused persons worked for mining mafia Sanjay Momnathan and include his son also, the police said.

“They were held near Gulawali village, under Knowledge Park police station limits, along the Yamuna river on Wednesday evening,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

Those held have been identified as Sanjay Momnathan’s son Sonu Chaudhary, Ramkumar and another person named Sanjay, the police said.

The police recovered two truck and a sedan car from the spot, while they also seized a country-made pistol along with some ammunition, four mobile phones from the accused.

An FIR was lodged at the Knowledge Park police station, Pandey said, warning that similar action against mining mafia would continue in future also.

