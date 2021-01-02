Man arrested after stabbing woman in Noida

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old woman in Noida Phase 2 a day earlier.

The suspect was identified as autorickshaw driver Shivnath, a resident of Azamgarh, who used to ferry the woman between her home and workplace. Police said that the man attacked her for refusing his advances and fled to Dadri.

Anita Chauhan, SHO Phase II police station, said the victim lived with her family in Naya Gaon. “On Friday, she left home for work at 8 am. She was found stabbed in the neck outside her village,” she said.

A passerby informed police following which a team reached the spot and rushed her to a private hospital in Noida. “The woman had suffered serious injuries and was unable to speak. She was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Based on the family’s complaint we registered a case against unknown person under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC,” she said, adding that the victim’s condition was stable.

The police launched an investigation into the case. “We came to know that an autorickshaw driver had been missing from the area since the incident. We came to know that he used to pick and drop the victim for some time,” she said.

Chauhan said that the suspect had attacked the woman with a sharp knife. “We have recovered the blood-stained knife, which he had hid in a bush along Hindon pushta road. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” she said.