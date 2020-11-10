Man arrested for killing friend; had concocted victim shot himself while taking selfie, say cops

Greater Noida: The Bisrakh police on Tuesday arrested Nakul Sharma, 23, for allegedly killing his friend Saurabh Mavi, 22, on Saturday. Officers said Sharma had allegedly cooked up a plot that Mavi had shot himself dead while taking a selfie with a gun. The police and forensic team gathered evidence and arrested Sharma for his involvement in the murder.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Sharma and Mavi were going to attend a wedding in Greater Noida. According to the police, Sharma had allegedly claimed that Mavi had shot himself while taking a selfie en route. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Mavi was a resident of Dharampura village and Sharma is from Achheja village in Greater Noida.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said Sharma and Mavi were friends and had known each other for some years. “Mavi had reached Sharma’s sweets’ shop in the afternoon in Greater Noida west on Saturday. The two persons had planned to attend a wedding in Sector Pi-3 in Greater Noida,” he said. They left the shop in Sharma’s Maruti Vitara Brezza for Pi-3.

Chander said that in the afternoon, Sharma informed the police that Mavi had shot himself dead while posing with a gun for a selfie. “Sharma initially said that when they reached near Ace City roundabout in Greater Noida west, Mavi accidentally triggered the gun and a bullet was fired. The bullet hit Mavi’s chest and he was fatally wounded. Sharma rushed Mavi in the same car to Sharda hospital where he died,” Chander said.

Police had detained Sharma as his statements were not coherent. “The deceased’s family members filed a complaint alleging Sharma had killed Mavi. We registered a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC. We interrogated the suspect who admitted that he had accidentally shot Sharma dead,” Chander said.

Police said that the suspect has not revealed the exact reason which led to the incident. “Sharma said that a bullet was stuck in the gun’s barrel and he was trying to fix it when the gun misfired and the bullet hit Sharma,” he said.

Chander said the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park police station but Sharma had informed the Bisrakh police about the incident. The matter will be transferred to Knowledge Park, the DCP said.