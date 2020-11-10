Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Man arrested for killing friend; had concocted victim shot himself while taking selfie, say cops

Man arrested for killing friend; had concocted victim shot himself while taking selfie, say cops

Greater Noida: The Bisrakh police on Tuesday arrested Nakul Sharma, 23, for allegedly killing his friend Saurabh Mavi, 22, on Saturday. Officers said Sharma had allegedly cooked up...

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: The Bisrakh police on Tuesday arrested Nakul Sharma, 23, for allegedly killing his friend Saurabh Mavi, 22, on Saturday. Officers said Sharma had allegedly cooked up a plot that Mavi had shot himself dead while taking a selfie with a gun. The police and forensic team gathered evidence and arrested Sharma for his involvement in the murder.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Sharma and Mavi were going to attend a wedding in Greater Noida. According to the police, Sharma had allegedly claimed that Mavi had shot himself while taking a selfie en route. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Mavi was a resident of Dharampura village and Sharma is from Achheja village in Greater Noida.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said Sharma and Mavi were friends and had known each other for some years. “Mavi had reached Sharma’s sweets’ shop in the afternoon in Greater Noida west on Saturday. The two persons had planned to attend a wedding in Sector Pi-3 in Greater Noida,” he said. They left the shop in Sharma’s Maruti Vitara Brezza for Pi-3.



Chander said that in the afternoon, Sharma informed the police that Mavi had shot himself dead while posing with a gun for a selfie. “Sharma initially said that when they reached near Ace City roundabout in Greater Noida west, Mavi accidentally triggered the gun and a bullet was fired. The bullet hit Mavi’s chest and he was fatally wounded. Sharma rushed Mavi in the same car to Sharda hospital where he died,” Chander said.

Police had detained Sharma as his statements were not coherent. “The deceased’s family members filed a complaint alleging Sharma had killed Mavi. We registered a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC. We interrogated the suspect who admitted that he had accidentally shot Sharma dead,” Chander said.

Police said that the suspect has not revealed the exact reason which led to the incident. “Sharma said that a bullet was stuck in the gun’s barrel and he was trying to fix it when the gun misfired and the bullet hit Sharma,” he said.

Chander said the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park police station but Sharma had informed the Bisrakh police about the incident. The matter will be transferred to Knowledge Park, the DCP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Bihar Results: People voted and gave its decisive decision, says PM Modi
Nov 10, 2020 23:52 IST
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Nov 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Delhi police Eagle Squad recovers 125 two-wheelers stolen for street crimes, nabs 15 gang members
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
Aqua Line records highest ridership on Monday since it resumed services on September 7
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
Nov 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Russia deploys peacekeepers to secure Azeri-Armenia truce
Nov 10, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.