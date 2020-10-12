Sections
Man ‘beaten up’ inside Greater Noida police station, cops deny charge

A 37-year-old man has alleged that he was beaten up inside Beta 2 police station last week and filed a complaint. The victim, Manoj Kumar, has sustained critical injuries on his...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 37-year-old man has alleged that he was beaten up inside Beta 2 police station last week and filed a complaint. The victim, Manoj Kumar, has sustained critical injuries on his left ear due to the alleged beating, Kumar’s mother Kamlesh Singh wrote in her complaint filed at Sector Beta 2 Greater Noida police station on Saturday

On Sunday, Alok Singh, Police Commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that he has ordered a probe by DCP women safety Vrinda Shukla in this case.

Singh the incident took place after she noticed a couple fighting in the neighbourhood. “I visited their house to intervene. Later, a police team came and took the woman’s husband away to the police station,” Singh said. Soon after, the police team revisited the spot and this time took my son away with them to the police station.

“Once at the station, a woman cop started beating my son without any reason. I pleaded with her not to hit my son but she did not relent. The cop also slapped me multiple times,” she alleged. Singh adds in her complaint that she and her son were kept at the police station that night. “I then called some known persons and informed about the matter. We were released after his intervention,” she said.



Singh said that she then took Kumar to a private hospital, where medical report stated that he has “traumatic tympanic membrane perforation” in his left ear due to the beating. Singh, a women’s rights activist, later filed a complaint against the cop.

The police, however, have denied all the allegations. Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO Sector Beta 2 police station, said that a couple was fighting with each other and Kumar had visited them to intervene. “Kumar had entered the woman’s room and misbehaved with her. The police had brought him to police station for questioning, after getting a call. His mother also reached the police station later,” he said.

Upadhyaya said that the suspect was released after questioning since the police had no concrete evidence against him. “The allegations that he was beaten up while he was in custody is not true,” he said.

