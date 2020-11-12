Man beaten up, pushed from first floor over property dispute in Dadri

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was beaten and then pushed from the first floor of his under-construction building, allegedly over a property dispute, in Greater Noida’s Dadri. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video three persons are purportedly seen beating the victim with bricks and punches, and then pushing him to the ground below. One of the suspects was purportedly seen on the ground floor. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital.

Police said they have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The victim, Manish Bhati, is a resident of Dabra village in Dadri. The complaint has been filed by his wife Poonam has filed a complaint in Dadri police station.

Poonam said her family was developing a house in the village. “Construction workers had completed one floor. My husband was at the roof supervising the work when four persons from the neighbourhood reached the spot and started quarrelling with him, saying the pillar was tilted towards their land,” she alleged.

The matter soon escalated and the three suspects punched Bhati and thrashed him with bricks lying nearby, she alleged, adding that they did not stop at this, and the three suspects pushed him from the roof to the ground below, in which the victim received critical injuries.

In the video, the victim was purportedly seen falling to the ground from the roof and did not move after that, appearing he received critical injuries. Local residents captured the incident on their mobile phones and the footage was widely circulated, said officials.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station, said the four suspects are neighbours and they have a property dispute with the victim. “We have received a complaint and have registered an FIR against them. We have launched a search to arrest the suspects,” he said. The FIR has been registered under IPC Section 147 (rioting) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).