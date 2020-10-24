Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Man booked for sexually harassing woman in Noida

Man booked for sexually harassing woman in Noida

Noida: The police have registered a case against a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Sector 9. The suspect, a resident of Sector 29, is at large, the...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: The police have registered a case against a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Sector 9. The suspect, a resident of Sector 29, is at large, the police said.

The woman, in the FIR registered on October 23, said that she was going to market on October 14 to buy some goods when the suspect approached her near her flat’s stairs and used abusive words. “He stared at me and abused me verbally. I got scared and raised an alarm, after which the suspect fled the spot,” she said. The victim then approached Sector 20 police station and filed a complaint.

The police said that the woman and the suspect are separately married and they are known to each other.

RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said that the woman approached the police on Friday. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the suspect under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-C (voyeurism) of IPC. A police team conducted search at the suspect’s residence, but found him absconding. The suspect will be arrested soon,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 24, 2020 23:59 IST
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
Oct 25, 2020 00:00 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

Franklin needs investors’ nod for closure of debt funds: HC
Oct 25, 2020 01:11 IST
IPL 2020,CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: Dhoni may play one final trick in the bag
Oct 25, 2020 01:11 IST
Hooman builds loft for pet corgi in the basement they live in. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 01:12 IST
Telangana to revise budget for FY 2020-21 amid revenue drop due to covid
Oct 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.