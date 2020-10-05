Man dies after roof of rented house collapse in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old man died when the roof of his rented accommodation collapsed in Surajpur, while a 30-year-old man lost his life in a road accident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Monday.

The first incident was reported around 5.30am. The victim, who was from West Bengal, was identified as Shankar Sarkar. According to police officers, he worked at a private company.

“He was asleep at the time of the incident. It is an old house. In the morning, a portion of the roof collapsed, trapping Shankar under the debris. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said senior sub-inspector of Surajpur police station, Ram Chander.

He said that another tenant sustained minor injuries in the collapse. “The body was sent for an autopsy. His family has been informed. So far, they have not filed any complaint. We will take necessary action once a formal complaint is registered,” said Chander.

In the second incident, the 30-year-old man, who died in the road accident, was identified as Sachin, a Delhi resident who was travelling with his two friends – Sundar and Kamal – in a Swift Dzire car.

“They were going from Delhi to Pari chowk. The accident took place around 12.30am. Their car crashed into another vehicle plying in front of them. The three were injured and following a call to the police helpline, they were rushed to the district hospital, where Sachin died. The others were referred to a higher centre in Delhi,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy. Police officers said that the cause of the accident is unclear at the moment. The survivors have not been able to provide any details yet, said the police.