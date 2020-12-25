Man gets 14 years of imprisonment for attempting to rape an infant

The district court on Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment of 14 years to a 46-year-old man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for attempting to rape an 18-month-old girl child in 2016.

The incident took place on September 21, 2016. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376,354 and POCSO Act at Sector 24 police station against the accused, Sohan Pal. The complainant, the mother of the girl child, stated that on the same day around 3pm her 18-month-old daughter was playing in the room.Sohan Pal, her neighbour, took her to his room and attempted to sexually assault her. She caught Sohan Pal with the child. Although, he tried to flee the spot, he was caught and handed over to the police.The doctor confirmed the rape attempt on the girl child upon medical examination.

The court stated that prosecution has succeeded in proving the charges against accused beyond doubt.

“Additional district judge Vineet Chaudhary today held the accused, Sohan Pal, guilty under POCSO act and awarded 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000. Non payment of fine will attract an additional one-year imprisonment,” JP Bhati, Senior Public Prosecution Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said on Thursday.