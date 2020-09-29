Man held for manufacturing fake Covid-19 test packages

Police arrested the owner of a package manufacturing firm in Noida’s sector 7 for allegedly making fake Covid-19 test packages and violation of trademark.

The suspect was identified as Rajesh Prasad who is in his early forties, a resident of Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar who owns a package and pouch manufacturing firm in sector 7.

According to police, Prasad received an order from a Delhi-based person to manufacture 500,000 anti-body rapid kits. However, the man who placed the order died leaving Prasad with a huge stock. He tried to find another buyer for it.

“However, when the company in sector 7 that had the trademark to manufacture these packages found out about the operation, they approached sector 20 police station and filed a complaint on September 28,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the sector 20 police station against the suspect under relevant sections of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Police said they recovered 27 bundles of the fake tests in a raid at his factory on Tuesday.

The suspect was produced before the magistrate and later sent to jail.