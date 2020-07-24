Sections
Home / Noida / Man involved in robberies on Delhi-NCR highways nabbed by UP STF

Man involved in robberies on Delhi-NCR highways nabbed by UP STF

The accused was also involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy along the Western Peripheral Expressway in January this year after they punctured a tyre of a vehicle and looted the passengers, an official said.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Noida

According to police, the accused is a member of the Bawariya Gang which waylaid vehicles on Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways in UP and Haryana. (HT File Photo )

A member of a nomadic gang of robbers that targeted vehicles on Delhi-NCR highways was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police from Haryana on Friday, officials said.

Accused Dinesh alias Dinne, a native of Najafgarh in Delhi, was held from Palwal, Haryana in the morning by the Noida unit of the STF along with the local police, the officials said.

“Dinesh is a member of the Bawariya Gang which waylaid vehicles on Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways in UP and Haryana. The gang robbed and assaulted passengers and has been involved in hundreds of such cases,” Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

The accused was also involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy along the Western Peripheral Expressway in January this year after they punctured a tyre of a vehicle and looted the passengers, he added.



Dinesh worked for Babloo Bawaria, the leader of the gang who was shot during an encounter with the STF in Aligarh earlier this month and died during treatment at a hospital, Mishra said.

