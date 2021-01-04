Man killed by lightning in Jewar

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old man died due to lightning after he took shelter in a makeshift hut in Jewar during the rain on Sunday evening. Local people said that the man was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The victim has been identified as Gautam Bharti, the police said.

Locals said that the lightning struck Bharti when he was talking to someone using earphone attached to his mobile phone . Rajesh Chaudhury, a local, said that Bharti had gone to the field when it started raining. “He took shelter in a makeshift hut. However, due to heavy rain he was struck by the lightning. His mobile phone and earphone were damaged and he was critically injured,” he said.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO, Jewar police station, said that Bharti’s brother Puroshotam Bharti on Monday informed police about the incident. “The family has not filed any complaint in this regard,” Bahadur said.

In a separate incident, a makeshift shelter for construction workers, engaged in the development project under rehabilitation scheme of the proposed Jewar airport, collapsed in Jewar-Bangar village, injuring nine workers on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Sonu, a construction worker, said that the workers were sleeping when it started raining at 2am. “The tin shed collapsed in which nine workers received minor injuries,” he said.

However, the police said that this incident was not reported to them. Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Greater Noida Zone 3, said that police have not received information in this regard. “We talked to the SHO Jewar, but this incident was not reported by anyone. We have directed the police to visit the spot and take necessary action,” he said.