Man loses ₹1.70 lakh in online fraud on New Year’s eve in Greater Noida

A 26-year-old man allegedly lost ₹1.76 lakh to cyber criminals on New Year’s eve in Greater Noida.

The victim Sumit Kumar, a resident of Sector Delta – 1, said he filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell the same day.

“I had got a credit card two years ago that had a ₹3-lakh limit. Two weeks ago, I had used it at a Greater Noida mall,” he said. “A few days later, I suddenly received a few text messages giving me one-time passwords (OTPs) on my phone. I did not share these with anyone. Half an hour later, when I checked my credit card account, I found ₹1.76 lakh spent on online shopping. I called the bank and got the card blocked,” he said.

The cyber cell investigated the matter and directed the Surajpur police to file a case.

Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, SHO Surajpur police station, said a case had been registered against unknown person under Section 66-D of IT Act. “We are investigating the matter to arrest the suspect and recover the money,” he said.