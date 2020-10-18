Man nabbed for attempting to steal from constable

A 19-year-old domestic help of a Noida police inspector has been arrested for attempting to steal the phone and jewellery of a constable from the police station barracks.

The incident occurred on October 16 early morning when the constable, Sunita Kumari, who is deployed at the sector 20 police station was sleeping in the barracks there.

“I stay on the ground floor. We keep the gate open for constables living on the upper floors due to a lack of a washroom there. I woke up around 3.30am and realised that Dilip, who is a help for a former SHO from this police station, was trying to remove my earrings and take away my phone,” said the constable in her complaint.

She raised an alarm following which other constables came to her rescue. However, the suspect managed to free himself from their hold and escaped.

“We tried to follow him but he fled through the back gate. I was scared at the time because of which I didn’t file a complaint immediately,” said the woman.

Based on her complaint a case was registered at the sector 20 police station against the suspect under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Dilip had fled, however, we had an idea about his whereabouts and caught him the next day. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer.

Police officials said that the suspect lived in the premises with the inspector and was familiar with the area. They did not mention the role of the inspector in the incident.