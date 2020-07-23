Man robbed at gunpoint, robbers return to ask ATM pin

Two men in their mid 20s, said police, were arrested in an alleged encounter with the Phase 3 police on Thursday. They had allegedly fled after robbing a person, only to return to demand the victim’s ATM details and then fleeing once again but was confronted by the police team.

The incident was reported from the Phase 3 area just after midnight. Two suspects, identified by their first names as Behlolpur resident Gaurav and Chhajarsi resident Sadanand, robbed a man at gunpoint.

“The victim was on his way home when he was waylaid by the two men on a motorcycle who robbed him and fled,” said deputy commissioner of police Harish Chander. “The duo, however, returned to know his ATM pin number and then fled again.”

The police, when alerted, immediately set up check points, he said.

“They were intercepted near Garhi Chaukhandi. Despite warnings, they fired at the police team that returned fired in self defence, injuring the suspects. The victim’s phone, money (₹3,200) and ATM cards were recovered,” said DCP Chander, adding that they had a criminal background.

Two countrymade pistols were recovered from suspects.

The two were among five people injured in three separate “encounters” in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday evening, a wanted man with a bounty of ₹25,000 was injured in an alleged encounter with the Dadri police. The suspect, Dadri resident Devendra, who is in 30s, has several cases of robbery against him and was also wanted under the gangster act.

The other alleged encounter was reported from the Badalpur area in which two brothers - Deepak and Rohit, residents of Badalpur who, police said, appeared to be in late 20s - were injured. According to police, they were wanted for the murder of their brother-in-law on July 17 whom they had allegedly strangled and later burnt his body to prevent identification.

The police department has been focused on nabbing known criminals belonging to organised crime or those with extensive criminal histories. Nearly 20 criminals have been arrested in the past week of whom 14 were injured. Seven others managed to flee in the encounters.

“Increased number of encounters show the preparedness of police personnel during checking across the district. And when criminals confront police, it is bound to lead to such incidents,” said Akhilesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, law and order.