Man shot dead over personal enmity in G Noida, five arrested

A 20-year-old man was shot dead Monday night, allegedly because of personal enmity, in Dhoom Manikpur village of Badalpur area. The victim, Prashant Rawal, was allegedly killed by the suspect, Ankit, a native of same village. A police team reached the spot after being called and arrested the suspect and his four accomplices.

The victim’s father, Shripal Rawal, said Prashant was at home when the suspect Ankit called him and asked him to come at a neighbour—Mahesh Bhati’s—house in the evening. “Prashant initially refused to meet him. However, Ankit insisted and asked him to come,” said Rawal.

Prashant left the house saying he would return soon. “However, he did not return for hours and it bothered me. We launched a search and found him sitting at a neighbour’s house at 7.30pm,” he said.

Rawal said that Ankit and his four accomplices – Dushyant, Manish, Arun and Lokesh reached Bhati’s house and started abusing Prashant. “Ankit took out a countrymade gun and fired at Prashant’s chest leaving him fatally wounded. All the suspects fled the spot. We took Prashant to a private hospital in Badalpur, but doctors referred him to a bigger hospital. My son was then rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad where doctors declared him brought dead,” Rawal said.

Prashant had completed a diploma in mechanical engineering and he was looking for a job.

Rawal said Prashant and Ankit lived in the same village and their enmity was not known to the family. As per police, Prashant liked a girl who is Ankit’s cousin. “During interrogation, Ankit revealed that a few months ago Prashant had asked for his cousin sister’s mobile number. This led to differences between the two resulting in Prashant’s murder on Monday,” said Patneesh Kumar, SHO Badalpur.

The Badalpur police later arrested Ankit and his four accomplices.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central) Harish Chander said a case has been registered against the suspects under Section 147 (rioting), Section 302 (murder) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.