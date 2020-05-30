Man who assaulted Chinese woman in Greater Noida arrested

Police on Friday evening nabbed a 60-year-old man for allegedly having assaulted a Chinese national while she was feeding a stray dog in front of a Greater Noida high-rise on May 25 . The police have invoked stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect.

The man, identified as Amar Pal Singh , police said was on the run for five days. He was produced in front of a magistrate, who denied him bail and sent him to police custody till Monday, when he will be produced in front of a district judge.

“We had registered an FIR, arrested the man and had made a plea against his bail. The magistrate denied the suspect bail on Saturday. A charge sheet had been filed, and the accused had been sent to the jail,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, Station House Officer (SHO), Beta-2 Police station, Greater Noida.

The victim, a woman who lives with another Chinese women at ATS Green Paradiso, Greater Noida and works at an electronics company, said that she was relieved to see her assaulter behind bars and hoped that the court does ‘justice’.

“I am definitely at ease now. He deserves to be punished as we have come to know that he has misbehaved with other women in the past as well,” said the victim, who sustained multiple injuries, including some on her private parts, after being assaulted.

On Monday, the woman was allegedly beaten up by a fellow resident using a heavy wooden stick because she was feeding a stray dog that had a fight with the pet of the accused. A non-cognizable report (NCR) was registered by the police the same day that did not mention the name of the accused, and slapped only section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntary hurt) in the report.

Calling out the alleged “inaction” by the police, activists from People for Animal (PFA) met the victim and provided her legal help and demanded strict penal including section 354 (B) (assault of a woman) of IPC.

“Finally the man is behind the bars and the victim can feel secure. I thank the commissioner of police and the IO who did a tremendous job. Also we request and hope for speedy action by the police in future when an animal feeder and a woman is attacked,” said Kaveri Rana, president, PFA, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The investigation so far was satisfactory, the bail was rejected by the remand magistrate, and is pending before district judge. We hope that the bail is denied by the district judge as well,” said Vishal Gautam, legal counsel of PFA.