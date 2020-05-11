Many sneak out for work from sealed Khoda, cops stop their re-entry

Hundreds of daily wage earners who had snuck off to work on Monday morning from Khoda colony —a locality that was sealed by the Ghaziabad administration on Sunday after 15 Covid-19 cases were reported from there— were unable to return home in the evening with the police stopping them from entering the locality.

On Sunday afternoon, about 50 of the 52 entry/exit points of the colony were barricaded and entry and exit to the general public was disallowed, except for those involved in essential services.

According to the Ghaziabad health department officials, Khoda has reported about 17 cases (including two residents testing positive on Monday) since April 22 and a death, though the death audit report is yet to confirm the cause. The man, however, had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, as certain industrial units resumed operations in Gautam Budh Nagar, many daily wage earners left their residences in Khoda for their workplaces in Noida in the morning. But while returning, they were stopped at the Noida border and not allowed to enter Khoda.

“We returned by the same route that we took in the morning but now we are not being allowed to go back because police say that the border is sealed. If so, why were we not stopped in the morning? I have children waiting for me at home. Now police are chasing us away from the border. How will my children manage if I don’t go back home?” said Sumita, a resident of Khoda working at a factory in Sector 58.

According to estimates, Khoda spreads over an area of about five square kilometres and is located between Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi. The officials say Khoda’s population is about 2.85 lakh but it’s estimated that the actual population may be more closer to four lakh.

Khoda is vital to all three surrounding cities as a majority of workers in industrial areas, domestic helps and others engaged in small-time jobs in these cities live in the colony.

Noida police said that any interdistrict movement is not allowed as per the government guidelines and most of these people often fine alternative routes to enter the district.

“Crossing district boundaries is a violation of lockdown norms. Only people involved in essential services are allowed to do so,” additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate did not respond to calls seeking his comment on the matter.

“In Red zone and Orange zone (areas with most number of Covid-19 cases) , movement of people is not allowed without passes. We have made repeated announcements in Khoda that there is a restriction on people’s movement. If any person sneaks out from Khoda, then that person has violated a law and will face consequences,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), Ghaziabad, said.