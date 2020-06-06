Mercury to rise but no heatwave anymore, says weather department

While the mercury is likely to rise in the next few days, the weather department has predicted that heatwaves will not return in the region this year.

According to the weather analysts, between June 8 and 11, the moisture-laden easterly winds in the region will keep the rise in the maximum temperatures under control, and the mercury levels will not exceed over 40 degrees Celsius. After June 11, patchy rains predicted in Noida, Ghaziabad, and the rest of western Uttar Pradesh will further keep the mercury levels in check.

“Officially, we can say that there will be no heatwave till June 15. As per the previous records, after June 15 incidences of heatwaves don’t occur anyway due to pre-monsoon climatic conditions accompanied by cloudiness. Hence, we can say that the region is safe from the heatwaves for this year,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Noida, Ghaziabad and neighbouring Delhi had suffered heatwaves between May 19 and 24.

“For heatwaves to occur, the temperatures have to exceed over 45 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature predicted for the next few days will be experienced on June 11, which is likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius,” Srivastava added.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius (three notches below the season’s average) against 36.1 degrees on Friday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius against Friday’s 24.9 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature will rise by 2 to 4 degrees between June 8 and 11.Strong surface winds of 25-35 kmph speed also expected during the same period. Thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with gusty winds (50-60 kmph in speed ) is expected from June 11 evening and June 13 in the region.