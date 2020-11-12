Minor forced to work as domestic help, mother files complaint

Noida: A woman living under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction has alleged that a family living in their neighbourhood is forcing their minor daughter to do domestic work despite her objections.

The incident was reported from Sadarpur village where the woman, who is a daily wage earner, lives with her husband, two sons and two daughters. She has alleged that a couple living nearby has taken her daughter and is forcing her to work as a domestic help.

“In February, the couple sweet talked my 14-year-old daughter into staying and working for them. Since then they have kept her there despite us telling them time and again to send her back. But they are not listening and are forcing her to stay there and keep working,” alleged the mother.

She added that the couple has been molesting their daughter and are not letting her go.

“The husband seems to be a powerful man and claims to have many contacts at high places, whereas we are a very poor family. We cannot stand up to them. When we tried to get our daughter back, the man and his relatives assaulted me and my husband. They even threatened my entire family with dire consequences. They wouldn’t even let us meet her,” alleged the woman.

She said her family is scared of the accused family and is also worried about the safety of not only their daughter but also her other children, who are all minors. The woman’s complaint also did the rounds on social media, after which police officials took cognizance of the matter and a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station against the couple.

“A probe in the matter is underway. No arrests have been made yet. We will verify the claims and take necessary action accordingly,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.