Minor killed, four injured in an e-rickshaw battery explosion

A 12-year-old boy was killed while four others were injured, when an e-rickshaw battery, which was being charged, exploded in a house under the Ecotech 3 police jurisdiction.

The incident was reported around 5am from a residential colony in Haldwani market, where one Bablu, a native from Bulandshahr who lives in a rented accommodation with his family and works as an e-rickshaw driver, was charging a battery.

According to police officials, he had taken the battery out of the rickshaw to his house on Tuesday night for charging.

“Around 5 am, the battery exploded probably due to overcharging. It was next to a temporary brick wall between his house and his neighbour’s,” said Bhubhnesh Kumar Sharma, station house officer(SHO), Ecotech 3 police station.

Police officials said that such was the force of the explosion, the wall of the house collapsed.

Bablu’s father, Idrish (55), was injured by the acid that splashed out of the battery. The neighbour, Islam (38) and his sons, Arman and Sultan, both aged eight, got trapped under the fallen wall and were also injured, said the police.

“Islam’s nephew, who was visiting him from Rabupura, was also trapped under the brick wall. He was pulled out but died on his way to the hospital. He was declared dead upon arrival,” said the SHO.

The four injured people were also taken for treatment. Since their injuries were not major, they were discharged from the hospital after treatment, said the police.

Police officials also said that more damage was done to Islam’s house rather than Bablu’s whose household appliances like fridge, washing machine and a cupboard were damaged by the explosion. Teams from the field unit and fire department inspected the area after clearing out the debris.

No complaint has been filed in the case yet, said the SHO.The body of the minor was sent for an autopsy before being handed over to the family.