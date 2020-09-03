Minster asks discom to reduce line loss to below 15% in two months in Noida, Ghaziabad

The state energy minister Shrikant Sharma Thursday asked the power distribution companies in Noida and Ghaziabad to bring down line loss to below 15% and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the respective jurisdictions.

While making a virtual inspection of high loss power substations in Noida and Ghaziabad, the minister also asked the distribution companies to upgrade the existing 10KVA and 16KVA transformers to higher capacities as soon as possible.

“It is the duty of the power department officials to provide correct and timely bills to consumers. The officials must work out a plan to bring all the power substations, falling under the red zone, so denoted owing to higher line loss presently, to the green zone (where the line loss is below 15%) within two months,” he said.

SHarma expressed his unhappiness over the line loss at substations in sectors 10, 47, 50 (a new one), 122, Mandi Shyamnagar, Rabupura, Jewar, Dankaur, Bankapur and Luharni in Gautam Budh Nagar district and Gadana, Bamheta, Muradnagar, Bapudham, New bus stand, Kala Patthar, Niti Khand-2, Behrampur and New Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad.

“The line loss and tripping from these stations can’t be tolerated in any case as bona fide consumers also suffer due to frequent outages. Stern actions will be taken against all officials concerned if problems pertaining to line loss and frequent power cuts are not corrected within two months. Without ensuring uninterrupted power supply, making power corporations self-reliant will remain a mirage,” he said.

Virendra Nath Singh, chief engineer (Noida zone) of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), who also attended this review meeting, said Sharma has also stressed on ensuring correct meter readings.

“He has asked us to provide correct electricity bills to consumers, based on meter readings. We have also been told to use the mobile phone numbers of consumers to collect feedback regularly. The consumers have been told to lodge FIRs against their billing agencies concerned, in case of discrepancies.

The chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been assigned to review the power scenario in both districts, till the problems of line loss and power cuts end,” Sharma said.