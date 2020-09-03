Sections
Home / Noida / Minster asks discom to reduce line loss to below 15% in two months in Noida, Ghaziabad

Minster asks discom to reduce line loss to below 15% in two months in Noida, Ghaziabad

The state energy minister Shrikant Sharma Thursday asked the power distribution companies in Noida and Ghaziabad to bring down line loss to below 15% and ensure uninterrupted...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state energy minister Shrikant Sharma Thursday asked the power distribution companies in Noida and Ghaziabad to bring down line loss to below 15% and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the respective jurisdictions.

While making a virtual inspection of high loss power substations in Noida and Ghaziabad, the minister also asked the distribution companies to upgrade the existing 10KVA and 16KVA  transformers to higher capacities as soon as possible.

“It is the duty of the power department officials to provide correct and timely bills to consumers. The officials must work out a plan to bring all the power substations, falling under the red zone, so denoted owing to higher line loss presently, to the green zone (where the line loss is below 15%) within two months,” he said.

SHarma expressed his unhappiness over the line loss at substations in sectors 10, 47, 50 (a new one), 122, Mandi Shyamnagar, Rabupura, Jewar, Dankaur, Bankapur and Luharni in Gautam Budh Nagar district and Gadana, Bamheta, Muradnagar, Bapudham, New bus stand, Kala Patthar, Niti Khand-2, Behrampur and New Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad.



“The line loss and tripping from these stations can’t be tolerated in any case as bona fide consumers also suffer due to frequent outages. Stern actions will be taken against all officials concerned if problems pertaining to line loss and frequent power cuts are not corrected within two months. Without ensuring uninterrupted power supply, making power corporations self-reliant will remain a mirage,” he said.

Virendra Nath Singh, chief engineer (Noida zone) of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), who also attended this review meeting, said Sharma has also stressed on ensuring correct meter readings.

“He has asked us to provide correct electricity bills to consumers, based on meter readings. We have also been told to use the mobile phone numbers of consumers to collect feedback regularly. The consumers have been told to lodge FIRs against their billing agencies concerned, in case of discrepancies.

The chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been assigned to review the power scenario in both districts, till the problems of line loss and power cuts end,” Sharma said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Natasha Suri: I am lucky to have survived Covid-19
Sep 04, 2020 01:58 IST
Meezaan: My father’s not the person who would make calls for me
Sep 04, 2020 01:53 IST
As state eases lockdown restrictions, 14,600 travel on outstation trains in Maharashtra
Sep 04, 2020 01:15 IST
Thane municipal commissioner attributes rise in Covid cases to increased testing
Sep 04, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.