Monsoon arrives in NCR, expect moderate rains this week in Noida and Ghaziabad

Monsoon has arrived in Noida and Ghaziabad, along with the rest of Uttar Pradesh and national capital Delhi, the India Meteorological department (IMD) announced Thursday.

Weather officials said though the monsoon has arrived a few days early, the region would see only moderate to light rainfall till about Friday, June 26, followed by a break of two days.

“Monsoon has arrived and covered the entire region. Southwest monsoon further advances over some more parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, rest of UP, east and west Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana and most parts of Punjab today (Thursday),” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to the weatherman, while Friday may see rains, there will be a brief break despite all the moisture that monsoon brings on Saturday and Sunday. The region will, however, experience strong but non-damaging winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Weather analysts believe these rains have their own distinct importance as they are crucial in cleaning the air and bringing pollutants down.

Monsoon rains will resume Monday.

“There will be a break in rains after Friday, during which strong surface winds that play a significant role by cleaning the air of pollutants, will sweep the region. Rains will return Monday, June 29. The maximum temperatures will, however, drop,” said the IMD official.

Citing the reason for the break, experts said the current line of trough (low pressure line) which is passing through Punjab to West Bengal via southern Haryana keeps oscillating from north to south.

“The trough line plays a crucial role in rainfall. For Saturday and Sunday, it is moving northwards towards the Himalayan foothills. So the region of UP, especially the Terai area, part of Uttarakhand, will see good rains for June 27 and 28. Only after it returns towards this region of NCR, as expected on Monday, is when the region will see rains,” Srivastava added.

The IMD has said that it is the first time in the past four years that due to favourable weather conditions such as wind, the monsoon arrived earlier than usual. Usually, it arrives on June 29 in this part of the country.

The weather department expects that monsoon this year will be towards the higher end of normal, unlike last year’s deficient for the Delhi region. They expect the rainfall to be at the higher end of the normal range which is 96% to 106% (normal range) leading to 60cm rainfall against 38-40 cm last year.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature for Noida was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, against 34.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier. Friday may see the maximum temperature hovering around 37 degrees Celsius.