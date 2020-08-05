More number of patients opt for home isolation in GB Nagar

The number of asymptomatic patients opting home isolation has been increasing every day in Gautam Budh Nagar ever since the Uttar Pradesh government allowed it late last month. At present, the district has 254 patients in home isolation, out of 404 asymptomatic patients.

The health department believes that the number of patients in home isolation will further go up in the coming days.

“We also feel that home isolation is not a bad choice for asymptomatic patients, who is not having co-morbidities. The patients, who are in home isolation, are in regular contact with our doctors. They have to answer our queries regarding their health. If anything sounds alarming, we immediately admit them in different facilities,” said Dr Deepak Ohri , the district’s chief medical officer.

Patients choosing home isolation need to give an undertaking promising compliance with all norms needs to be submitted by the patient; a consulting doctor will declare patient as asymptomatic; patient to ensure round-the-clock availability of a caregiver; minimum two toilets at home and separate isolation room at home. Patients will also have to purchase medical kits equipped with pulse oximeter, thermometer, mask, gloves, among others, for themselves.

Dr. Dalip K Kakru, head of micro-biology department in Sharda institute of medical sciences opined that the government could go even further. “Being in home quarantine can be a better choice even for the patients with mild symptoms. But, the patients on home quarantine will have to remember not to give false information to those who check with them in an effort to stay at home,” he said.

‘Cases could be flattening’

According to the official figures, on July 31, 133 new cases were detected in GB Nagar district, followed by 129 on August 1, 105 on August 2, 79 on August 3 and 36 on August 4. But on Wednesday (August 5), as many as 100 new cases were reported. In addition, the district recorded a 83% recovery rate.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that early testing of the symptomatic patients and organizing health camps in different localities for identifying the patients with co-morbidities and influenza like symptoms are the main reasons of downward trend of active cases. “Also, our doctors of different Covid-19 facilities did exemplary job in treatment of the infected people. The graph is expected to go on receding trend soon,” he said.

Dr. Ohri said that focus critical age groups and patients with co-morbidities has resulted in low fatality rate and more recoveries.

Dr. Kakru, however, didn’t completely agree that daily active cases had started “dipping”. “No doubt, the district administration’s efforts to stem the epidemic, by containing localities and isolating people, have been successful and the disease is fading of its own accord. But, the graph is sort of flattening not dipping. In the recent past, the reduction number of active cases here are mainly due to the mixing of RT-PCR reports with rapid antigen kits’ test reports, which often do not show the exact picture of new positives. So, it is better to keep our fingers crossed till the pandeimc ends,” he said. .