Morning walker robbed at gunpoint in Noida

Morning walker robbed at gunpoint in Noida

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Unidentified motorcyclists robbed a morning walker of his gold chain on Thursday in sector 93A. The snatchers had stopped to ask their victim for directions before they committed the crime, said police.

Police identified the victim by his first name as Anand, a resident of Parsvnath society in sector 93A. An online complaint was registered with the phase-2 police station.

“We are constantly working on nabbing snatchers and robbers. We will look into this case,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The incident has once again raised security concerns among Noida residents who have been asking for better patrolling and police presence for the past few months.

“There needs to be rigorous checking in the district and an increase in patrolling to keep an eye on such activities and to ensure safety of residents,” said Rajesh Sahay, secretary general, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association.

