Name, logo and design of Jewar airport finalised

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday gave his approval to the name, design and logo of the airport proposed at Jewar along 165km Yamuna Expressway, which will be the second major airport in Delhi-NCR and has been conceptualised to take the load off Delhi’s almost saturated Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The name - Noida International Airport - was finalised during a meeting with the Swiss company- Zurich AG officials in Lucknow.

Senior executives and directors of Zurich AG subsidiary - Yamuna International Airport Private Limited - met chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the meeting in which Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Noida International airport Limited, Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited , Kiran Jain, COO of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and other officials were present .

“The Uttar Pradesh government has given its necessary approval for the design of the layout of passenger terminal proposed by the Zurich, name and logo. Now, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited will start work accordingly,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a nodal agency formed by the UP government to monitor the development of this project.

The UP government has given its green signal to the name - ‘Noida International airport’ to be used officially. Initially the Swiss Company Zurich had started using the name- Delhi Noida International airport as it helps associate with the national capital, said officials. But the UP government and NIAL had objections to this name because they wanted a name that represented Uttar Pradesh at the international level, said officials of UP government.

“Noida is a window city of UP state and well known in international markets. By naming it after Noida, we will help in branding UP as a hub of businesses, opportunities and as a growing market for investors. Noida reminds people of UP therefore the state government has approved this name,” said Singh.

The UP government has handed over 1334 hectares of land for the work to be started at the site. In total the UP government plans to acquire 5000 hectares of land to develop this airport to its full capacity, said officials.

The Zurich AG subsidiary has hired architects, who have finalised the layout design of passenger terminal. Now during their meeting with CM, they discussed design and other issues. The CM gave his green signal paving way for the work to be started at the site.However the state government is yet to finalise a date for inauguration of the project next year, said officials.