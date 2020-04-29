New born girl child found abandoned on roadside

Sections
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:04 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A four-day-old new born girl child was found abandoned near the Parthala roundabout around 6pm Tuesday by a passerby after which she was handed over to the police and sent to a shelter home in Noida. As the police try and track her biological family, the child welfare committee is arranging for her to be taken to the adoption centre in Agra.

“The infant was taken to a local hospital for check up with the help of a local woman; she was declared healthy. The child welfare committee was informed and she was handed over to them,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the child was rescued before any animal or vehicle could have injured her.

Officials said that under normal circumstances, abandoned infants are kept under 24-hour medical supervision at the Child PGI hospital, but because it is currently sealed after coronavirus cases were detected the hospital, the baby was taken to a private hospital.

“She was declared medically fit and sent to a shelter home. There doesn’t seem to be any sign of abuse or injury. Doctors say it looks like he child was delivered in an institution, which makes it easier for them to track down her family,” said Satya Prakash, programme manager of FXB India Suraksha, the NGO that manages the district childline.



“We are already going through telecommunication information to see what unusual phones were active in the area at the time. We are also working on checking the records of several government and private hospitals where she may have been delivered. Once we trace her family, due legal action will be taken including registering a case” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women safety.

Police also checked the CCTV cameras in the area though most of them remain dysfunctional.

According to orders from the Child Welfare Committee, received Wednesday, the infant will be taken to the adoption centre in Mathura.

This is the 33rd case of a new born being abandoned in the district since 2011, when the childline was created.

