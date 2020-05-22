Sections
New corona cases spike after lockdown relaxations in Greater Noida

A total of 18 new coronavirus cases were reported in Greater Noida between May 1 and 10, five between May 11 and 17, and as many as 17 between May 18 and 21.

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:13 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Gautam Buddh Nagar Uttar Pradesh

Greater Noida is again witnessing a spike in novel coronavirus cases after relaxations in lockdown given by the government, with 39 cases reported between May 1 and 20.

Coronavirus cases also continue to increase in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, with the total number so far reaching 302.

“Whenever the lockdown is relaxed, people will gather and lead to more coronavirus cases. We will have to live with this virus. The coronavirus will come whenever 50-60 people gather anywhere,” said a health professional posted in Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida.



He said that earlier one or two new cases were reported, but ever since the companies have resumed operations in Greater Noida, more cases are coming up,” said the doctor.

On May 20, District Magistrate Suhas LY issued a list, as per which 63 containment zones were set up, including 17 in category one and 7 in category 2 in Greater Noida.

Category one is an area where a coronavirus case has been reported, whereafter authorities launch relief operation in 250 metre radius from the patient’s house.

Category two area contains more than one corona cases and a health survey is done in a radius of half a km from each patient’s house.

Of the 302 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 209 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Five people have died so far while 88 patients are at present undergoing treatment.

During the lockdown 4.0, the district authorities have allowed opening of shops on the odd-even formula.

As for various colleges and universities in Greater Noida, authorities directed them to reopen with 33 per cent staff. District authorities said that they do not need passes for movement, but can show their organisational ID cards.

