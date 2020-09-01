Newborn’s body found in Noida village

The body of a newborn girl was found along a road in Chhajarsi village on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, the incident was reported to them by a passerby after which a police team was rushed to the spot. The girl was declared brought dead at the hospital, the police said.

The police believe that the newborn was barely a few weeks old. “However, we will know about the exact age of the infant and cause of her death only after the autopsy report comes in,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

A case has been registered at Phase 3 police station against unidentified persons under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are working on tracing people who might be related to her and trying to find the reason why she was abandoned,” said the DCP.

Police officials suspect it to be a case of an illegal abortion but are keeping all angles open like disregard of a girl child.

In another incident, the body of a 34-year-old man was found in the Surajpur area around 9.30am on Monday. The man was identified from some identity cards found in his clothes’ pockets as Saroj Kumar, a resident of Kulesra.

“We have spoken to the deceased’s family who said that he had been disturbed for the past few days. Prima facie it seems that he ended his life, but a probe in the matter is underway,” said Chander.

The man was earlier employed at a private company in Phase 2, the police said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.