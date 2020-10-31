NHAI staffer killed, 2 others hurt as truck rams patrolling party on Eastern Peripheral E-way

Noida: One staff member of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) died while two other staffers were injured when a speeding truck allegedly hit them, on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Friday night in Badalpur, Greater Noida. The victims were at the spot to attend to a call of a vehicle breakdown.

The complainant, Sadhan Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, said that his nephew, Atul Tiwari, worked as a driver for the NHAI’s patrolling team. “At 10.15 pm, Atul received a call for help as a Maruti Swift Dzire car had broken down near Bambawad village on the EPE. Atul and two other staffers – Kamal Kumar and Mukesh Kumar – went to the spot in a patrolling vehicle,” he said.

However, as soon as the three got down from the patrolling vehicle to help the stranded motorist, a speeding truck came from behind and hit the three three, Sadhan alleged in his complaint.

Dharmendra Sharma, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said the person to whose car had broken down – Amit Sharma – was going to Mathura from Haridwar with his family.

“Amit’s car had stopped working and he had made a call for help. It appears a speeding truck hit the three staffers, in which Atul, the driver of NHAI patrolling vehicle, died while Kamal and Mukesh were injured. The injured were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” Sharma said. The patrolling vehicle and Amit’s car were also damaged in the accident, the police added.

Atul was from Raebareli while Kamal is a resident of Aligarh and Mukesh is a resident of Bulandshahr. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others. We are scanning CCTV footage of cameras installed on the EPE to identify suspects,” said police.

Mudit Garg, project director, NHAI, said the three victims were contractual staff of the authority. “Primary investigation shows that a speeding truck hit the patrolling team. The truck driver might have been under the influence of alcohol. We have filed a complaint with the police in this regard. The contractor is looking into the medical and insurance claims pertaining to the victims,” he said.