NIIMS gets approval for 150 MBBS seats, becomes third medical college in district

In a boost to the city’s medical education sector, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) has been recognised and has been approved 150 seats for its MBBS courses.

The National medical commission approved it earlier this month, said the institute’s administration.

Till now district Gautam Budh Nagar had two medical colleges -- School of Medical Sciences and Research, Sharda University and Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) -- both situated in Greater Noida. While Sharda University has 150 MBBS seats, GIMS currently has 100 such seats.

“NIIMS has started accepting fresh batch of MBBS students for the coming academic session of 2020 -2021. Currently the NEET counselling is underway and to facilitate registration applicants can visit the NIIMS website and register themselves for NIIMS alongside scheduling campus visits,” said a statement from the institute.

Recently NIIMS had set up a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certified Covid-19 testing laboratory.

“NIIMS as an institution is totally dedicated to the cause of bracing up the healthcare system in India. With an integrated approach we have developed an ecosystem that on one hand churns out quality medical practitioners and on the other meets the ever-growing need of according efficient healthcare solutions and treatment to the needies with our 350+ bedded on campus hospital,” says Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, NIIMS.