Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / NIIMS gets approval for 150 MBBS seats, becomes third medical college in district

NIIMS gets approval for 150 MBBS seats, becomes third medical college in district

In a boost to the city’s medical education sector, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) has been recognised and has been approved 150 seats for its...

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a boost to the city’s medical education sector, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) has been recognised and has been approved 150 seats for its MBBS courses.

The National medical commission approved it earlier this month, said the institute’s administration.

Till now district Gautam Budh Nagar had two medical colleges -- School of Medical Sciences and Research, Sharda University and Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) -- both situated in Greater Noida. While Sharda University has 150 MBBS seats, GIMS currently has 100 such seats.

“NIIMS has started accepting fresh batch of MBBS students for the coming academic session of 2020 -2021. Currently the NEET counselling is underway and to facilitate registration applicants can visit the NIIMS website and register themselves for NIIMS alongside scheduling campus visits,” said a statement from the institute.

Recently NIIMS had set up a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certified Covid-19 testing laboratory.

“NIIMS as an institution is totally dedicated to the cause of bracing up the healthcare system in India. With an integrated approach we have developed an ecosystem that on one hand churns out quality medical practitioners and on the other meets the ever-growing need of according efficient healthcare solutions and treatment to the needies with our 350+ bedded on campus hospital,” says Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, NIIMS.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Nov 25, 2020 22:42 IST
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Nov 25, 2020 22:38 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Nov 25, 2020 23:20 IST

latest news

Chandigarh records coldest November day in decade
Nov 25, 2020 23:56 IST
Mumbai civic body panel mulls taking back Bandra plot from film corporation
Nov 25, 2020 23:54 IST
PMC forms 15 teams to check Covid violations at hotels, bars and malls
Nov 25, 2020 23:53 IST
Despite thin traffic, fatalities on E-way close to last year as empty roads often prompted motorists to cross speed limit
Nov 25, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.