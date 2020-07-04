Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / Nine lakh saplings to be planted in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on July 5

Nine lakh saplings to be planted in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on July 5

Preparations are underway in the district, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, to ensure success of the plantation drive two days later, officials said.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Noida

In 2018, around six lakh saplings were planted in the district, while the figures crossed 10 lakh-mark in 2019, according to official records. (HT Photo)

Nine lakh saplings will be planted in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday as part of a major afforestation drive in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

In 2018, around six lakh saplings were planted in the district, while the figures crossed 10 lakh-mark in 2019, according to official records.

Preparations are underway in the district, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, to ensure success of the plantation drive two days later, the officials said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y has called on officials of all government departments to make sure that saplings are collected in time and pits are dug so that the target of nine lakh plantations could be achieved, according to an official statement.



“Gautam Buddh Nagar is a sensitive district and such a large-scale plantation drive is very important in terms of environment,” Suhas said.

“All officials have been told to also apprise the district forest office after completing their targeted plantations immediately so that a record could be maintained,” he said. The DM said the government officials have also been asked to raise awareness about the campaign so that citizens also plant saplings in their area on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Docetaxel: Chemotherapy drug likely to be less effective in obese women
Jul 04, 2020 17:09 IST
Uttarakhand fears Nepal’s citizenship amendment bill will impact old ties
Jul 04, 2020 17:08 IST
‘ICMR rushing for unrealistic timeline’: Congress leader on Covid vaccine
Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Tarantula’s feeding time video is nightmarish yet fascinating. Watch
Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.