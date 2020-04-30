Nine-month pregnant woman found positive for Covid-19; admitted to GIMS

A nine-month pregnant woman has been found positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gautam Budh Nagar. The 27-year-old patient is from the Cleo County Society in Sector 121 of Noida and was admitted at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences(GIMS) in Greater Noida on late Wednesday night.

The husband of the patient on Thursday morning tweeted that his pregnant wife is facing problems at the GIMS, because of common toilets and the presence of other male patients in the ward. The MLA of Jewar Dhirendra Singh took note of the tweet and contacted the director of GIMS to ensure that the woman doesn’t face any problems.

After this intervention by Singh, the woman was shifted to another ward meant for female Covid-19 patients. “She was admitted to the hospital on late Wednesday night, and after keeping her in the observation, she was shifted to the women’s ward. So far as toilets are concerned, there is no issue. Currently, there are four Covid-19 patients and five toilets are available. They are separate for men and women. She must have entered the wrong toilet by mistake,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

“I had spoken to the director to ensure that the pregnant woman doesn’t face any problem. He assured that she will be taken care of,” said Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar. The sample of the husband has also been taken for testing.

According to the senior health officials, the woman was admitted to GIMS as the hospital has appropriate facilities to tackle Covid-related pregnancy cases. On April 20, a 33-year-old Covid-19 positive woman from the Tech Zone-4 area of Greater Noida gave birth to a baby boy at GIMS, Greater Noida. The woman’s husband was a doctor with Jaypee hospital and officials think that he must have been the carrier.

On Thursday, district administration also faced criticism after an ambulance dropped off a middle-aged man Rajender Kumar on the roads near the community health centre in Dadri after getting discharged from GIMS.

According to the chief medical officer(CMO) of GB Nagar, Kumar was admitted at GIMS on April 20 as a Covid-19 suspect. He was also a tuberculosis patient. His reports came negative for Covid-19 and he was discharged on Thursday. “He was allegedly dropped off by an ambulance in Dadri, where he was found alongside the road. As soon as the local health officials and police came to know about the man, he was again admitted at GIMS,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, CMO.

Officials have said that they are not aware of the ambulance which dropped off the man on the Dadri road. “We are trying to ascertain the details of the ambulance responsible for this insensitive action. The district magistrate has ordered an enquiry by an additional district magistrate in the matter and has directed to take strict action against the ambulance personnel and other officials responsible for such an irresponsible action,” added Ohri in his statement.

The GIMS director said, “The person has been readmitted but not in the Covid-19 ward as he is negative. He is a TB patient. We are not sure if the ambulance was of GIMS or a private one. We are trying to identify the ambulance in question,” said Gupta.

By Thursday night, the health department had notified 2,161 travellers. Officials have collected a total of 3,592 samples. A total of 141 cases have been reported positive while 88 patients have been discharged.Presently, there are 53 active Covid-19 cases in the district. Around 736 persons are under institutional quarantine.