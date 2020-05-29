Sections
Home / Noida / NMRC gears up to resume Aqua Line operations

NMRC gears up to resume Aqua Line operations

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation(NMRC) on Friday said it has started preparations in order to resume operations on the Aqua Line which connects Noida and Greater Noida. However, the...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation(NMRC) on Friday said it has started preparations in order to resume operations on the Aqua Line which connects Noida and Greater Noida. However, the NMRC—which conducted a mock drill on Friday— has not announced the date for resuming operations.

“We conducted a mock drill at our stations so that our staff remains alert and ready to start operations on Aqua Line whenever the government decides to resume Metro services. We conducted the mock drill so that we could make sure all passengers follow guidelines and adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while using the Metro whenever the operations start,” said Sandhya Sharma, spokesperson, NMRC.

According to Metro officials, commuters will have to wear face masks and they will be screened with thermal sensors before entering the station. The Aarogya Setu mobile application will also be a must for Metro passengers. Those who do not adhere to these conditions will not be allowed to use the Metro, NMRC guidelines say.

The NMRC had issued detailed guidelines on how Metro services will function after the curbs imposed during the nationwide lockdown are lifted.



“The Metro services will remain suspended till May 31, and we will start operations as and when the government directives are announced in this regard,” said Sharma.

The NMRC said it has directed its staff to ensure that all touchpoints are sanitised properly so that if operations start soon, passengers remain safe and are not expose to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Commuters entering NMRC premises will have to apply sanitisers on their hands, which will be made available to them after they are thermally scanned. To ensure adequate social distance, passengers will be advised to stand in queues in designated spaces on markings made one metre apart near the frisking zones, platforms and inside the train.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad
May 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients
May 29, 2020 23:30 IST
Kids have 56% lower chance of catching infection: Study
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.