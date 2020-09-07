Sections
NMRC resumes Metro services with improved safety measures

The day began with just two to four passengers on each train from 7 am to 11 am. Metro staff and security personnel with safety gears were deployed to guide the commuters at the stations

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:31 IST

By Shafaque Alam, Hindustan Times Noida

Preparations underway for the reopening of Aqua Metro Line, Noida on September 5. (Sunil Ghosh / HT photo)

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday put in place arrangements for contactless frisking, thermal scanning, and sanitisation at all metro stations as it resumed services five months after they were suspended as part of efforts to check the Covid-19 pandemic spread. The day began with just two to four passengers on each train from 7 am to 11 am.

Metro staff and security personnel with safety gears were deployed to guide the commuters at the stations. Commuters are allowed to get tickets once their temperatures are checked. They can use smart card, or get tickets using NMRC mobile app or from counters. The commuters are now required to put all their belongings like bags, mobile phones, and any other metallic objects like keys in trays for checking like at airports. There is no manual frisking anymore.

Meenu Singh, a commuter, said, “The Metro is always suitable for me to commute to Pari Chowk. I am happy that the service has resumed. But I feel there is still a sense of fear of the infection. Hence, many people hesitate to use public transport including the Metro.”

Praveen Mishra, NMRC executive director, said the response has been satisfactory. “We will be able to share the details about total footfall in the evening.”



NMRC officials said people will gradually get confidence and started travelling on the Metro again. They said businesses and offices have not resumed functioning fully and that is why they expect lesser footfall.

NMRC, in association with an NGO, has also set up a stall at the Sector 51 Metro Station to sell mask made by women, who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.

