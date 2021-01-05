NMRC staff test negative for coronavirus

Sections
Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday conducted an RT-PCR test drive for its 371 employees and all of them were found Covid-19 negative. The drive was conducted to safeguard the employees, their families and metro commuters, NMRC officials said.

Ritu Maheshwari, NMRC managing director, said that the tests were conducted on January 4 and the reports came on Tuesday. “All the 371 employees have tested negative for Covid-19. The tests were conducted at three locations -- NMRC headquarters in Sector 29 (Noida), NMRC staff colony in Greater Noida and Sector 51 Metro Station of the Aqua Line,” she said in a press statement.

NMRC had coordinated with the office of the chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, to organise the medical camp at the above locations.

Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC, said the NMRC has always tried to take various measures in helping the government contain the Covid-19. “Even during the lockdown, the trains, metro stations, official premises and staff colony were regularly sanitised. NMRC has implemented strict guidelines for passengers travelling on the Aqua Line after it resumed operations on September 7,” she said.

Sharma said that the Aqua Line achieved the highest ridership of 10, 418 on the first Monday of this year – January 4, after resuming services post lockdown. The average daily ridership of Aqua Line before the lockdown in March last year was 22,758, while the average daily ridership in December stood at 7,915.

