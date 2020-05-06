No interstate movement allowed, says GB Nagar admin; UP govt ordinance protect corona warriors

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has clarified that employees of private companies that have resumed operations in Gautam Budh Nagar, but residing in other states such as Delhi or Haryana, will not be allowed to enter the district.

District magistrate Suhas LY said interstate movement of individuals is strictly prohibited except for medical reasons or for activities as permitted by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

“Although we have allowed the opening of all private offices, including the IT companies, IT-enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services and the resumption of services provided by self-employed persons (except for barbers), the work strength in offices must not be more than 33%. Employees of these offices also do not need any passes and they have been asked to follow social distancing strictly at work. But, no employee residing in neighbouring states of Delhi and Haryana will be allowed to enter Gautam Budh Nagar district during the lockdown,” he said.

The DM further said that apart from taking various safety measures and organising regular health camps in different localities to check for Covid-19 symptoms, the administration is also sensitizing the residents through awareness campaigns.

“We have received a video clipping from the central government in this connection. We are sending this clip to all residents, to make them aware about the various safety measures to be taken to combat this pandemic. We are also making regular announcements about our health camps, so that they could turn up in large numbers for a thorough health check-up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, on Wednesday, passed a stringent ordinance, amending the existing Epidemic Act, for providing legal protection to front-line health workers and the police in the state.

Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh said according to the new ordinance, anyone assaulting or misbehaving with health workers will face imprisonment up to seven years and/or a fine of ₹5 lakh.

“This ordinance covers health workers, paramedical personnel, police personnel, sanitation workers and other corona warrior deployed by the government,” he said.

He further said that in case of jumping quarantine, the person may face a jail term of up to three years and/or fine of up to ₹1 lakh. “After this amendment, any deliberate attempt to spread this disease will attract harsher punishments, even a life sentence,” he said.

BOX:

Crime and punishment as per the new rule:

Violation of quarantine rules: imprisonment of one to three years and fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh

Escape from hospital: Jail of one to three years and fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh

For obscene and indecent conduct with corona warriors: jail of one to three years and fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh

Concealing of corona cases: jail of one to three years and fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh

Intentionally travelling at public places by corona patient: jail of one to three years and fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh