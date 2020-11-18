‘No restrictions at Noida-Delhi border, tests at checkpoints can increase’: Noida DM Suhas LY

A health worker collects a swab sample from a commuter during a random testing arranged by the administration and health department, at Delhi - Noida - Mayur Vihar border, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY on Wednesday said that the random Covid-19 tests at the Noida-Delhi border could be further increased. Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials have begun random Covid-19 testing of people at Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and at Chilla on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials have begun this exercise as Delhi recorded more than 90,000 new cases over the last two weeks along with more than a thousand deaths.

Suhas termed the exercise as a precautionary measure and said, “It’s a precautionary step as there’s been a rise in Covid-19 cases. The border is open and there are no restrictions. The check is a random, targeted group sampling to get an assessment. It has been done earlier too. Tests can be further increased.”

It was announced on Tuesday that health officials would begin random Covid-19 testing of individuals at the Noida-Delhi border, following a meeting of the district’s senior administration and health officials. The DM said that the tests are being conducted to assess the spread of Covid-19 and use the data to help employers and organisations which employ people who commute between Gautam Buddh Nagar, Delhi and adjoining areas.

Noida has recorded more than 20,500 cases and 70 deaths and reported 141 fresh cases on Wednesday.