Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / Noida: 13 arrested, over 2,000 vehicles challaned for flouting Covid curbs

Noida: 13 arrested, over 2,000 vehicles challaned for flouting Covid curbs

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for people providing essential services and having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

Altogether, a sum of Rs 2,69,000 was collected in fines during the action, the police said. (HT photo)

Owners of over two thousand vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday and 13 persons arrested for allegedly violating anti-Covid-19 curbs, said police.

Also, 10 vehicles were impounded for similar violations in the last 24 hours in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has reported 35 Covid-19 deaths so far, official figures reveal.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code which bars assembly of more than four persons is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar whose urban areas fall in the ‘Red Zone’ for Covid-19.

“Five FIRs were registered and 13 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 5,008 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,009 of them, while another 10 were impounded,” the police said in a statement.



Altogether, a sum of Rs 2,69,000 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for people providing essential services and having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

94% Haryana students clear Class 10 boards, girls outshine boys again
Jul 15, 2020 23:22 IST
Ludhiana MC restricts entry of visitors to offices
Jul 15, 2020 23:21 IST
Noida doctor tests Covid-19 positive again, 45 days after recovering from first bout of infection
Jul 15, 2020 23:21 IST
By streamlining systems, Ghaziabad brings down fatality rate
Jul 15, 2020 23:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.