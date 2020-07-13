Sections
Noida: 28 people arrested, owners of 1,941 vehicles penalised for violating Covid-19 curbs

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

Altogether, Rs 2,93,700 were collected in fines during the action. (HT photo)

Twenty-eight people were arrested and owners of 1,941 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, four vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Monday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded 3,95 positive cases of Covid-19, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, and 33 deaths so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the ‘Red Zone’ for Covid-19.

“Altogether 14 FIRs were registered and 28 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,750 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,941 of them, while four were impounded,” the police said in a statement.



Altogether, Rs 2,93,700 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

