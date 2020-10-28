Noida: 33% in an online survey says rules are not effectively implemented to contain air pollution

Only a quarter of respondents from Noida believe the district administration was effectively implementing the graded response action plan (Grap) aimed at mitigating air pollution, according to survey of 1,362 people by website LocalCircles.

The Supreme Court appointed Environmental pollution (prevention and control) authority [Epca] had drawn up Grap with a number of measures. For the purpose of the survey, the website focussed on four measures -- ban on diesel generator sets, dust control measures at construction sites, ban on garbage burning and mechanised cleaning of roads.

According to the survey, of the 75% who believe that Grap was not being fully implemented, a third do not believe that any of the four measures were being effectively enforced, 9% said only two measures were followed and 8% believed that three measures were enforced.

The survey was conducted between October 15 and 25 and also sought to know whether they supported the ban on sale of firecrackers.

“Only 13% (of 1,416 respondents from Noida) supported the sale of crackers,” said Sachin Taparia chief executive officer of LocalCircles. “While 25% supported the complete ban, 62% said green crackers could be sold.”

The so-called green firecrackers are claimed to reduce pollutants by upto 30%. Last year, Delhi-NCR was supposed to sell only these crackers. However, by midnight on the night of Diwali, the concentration of PM2.5 pollutants – the most harmful of all aerosols -- shut up almost 16 times.

Dr CV Singh former senior scientist of Haryana state pollution control board and chairman of Doaba Paryavaran Samiti said, “We are failing to mitigate air pollution from Delhi-NCR because the authorities are yet to strictly implement the Grap. Water is not being sprinkled onto roads to keep the dust in check properly, loose soil is yet to covered with grass on footpaths, traffic congestion is not being addressed and burning of solid waste is rampant, hot mix plants are functional among other violations are common causing air pollution.”

The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said, “We are strictly enforcing the provisions to contain air pollution and imposing penalty for violations. Whosoever is found violating the rules is facing punishment as per law.”