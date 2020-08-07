Noida: 34-year-old painter arrested for killing 70-year-old woman

The Noida police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old painter for allegedly killing a 70-year-old woman in her house in Sector 15 on July 27. The suspect had also stolen jewellery and other valuables from the woman’s house after killing her, the police said.

The septuagenarian, Santosh Kumar, who used to live alone, was found dead in her house on July 28 by a Delhi-based family friend who had been sent there check up on her after she didn’t reply to calls and messages from her children living outside India. A murder case had been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The suspect was identified as Rajesh (identified by his single name in police records), a resident of Sector 16, who works as a painter. According to police officers, he had worked at the woman’s house a-year-and-a-half ago and had been called by her in the afternoon of July 27 for another painting job in the house.

“In his statement, the suspect has said that he was passing by her house when she called him in for a small painting job. She had gone to the kitchen during which time he saw her purse nearby and picked up ₹1,500 kept in it. When the woman realised that money was missing, she threatened to call the police and before she could scream for help, he overpowered her and then strangled her to death with a curtain and dumped her body in the washroom,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

After her death, the suspect also stole her gold chain, a television set, and a stabilizer from the house after ransacking her cupboards, said the police, adding he had been working in the area for the past nine or 10 years. The woman’s neighbours had seen him go inside the house on July 27.

Part of the stolen money, the gold chain and stabilizer were recovered from the suspect’s house while he had sold the TV to someone else for ₹4,000.

Noida police had questioned more than 25 people in the case before the suspect was identified. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.