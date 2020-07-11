Noida: 4 police personnel put in home quarantine after coming in contact with Covid-positive suspect

Sections
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:13 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

At least four police personnel from the Sector 20 station were advised home quarantine after they came in contact with a coronavirus (Covid-19)-positive man who was arrested Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old suspect in question had first been arrested on June 25 in preventive detention under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, after which he was sent to jail. Police officials said that he had been undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Noida from July 2, from where he fled. He was once again apprehended on July 7 and sent to Greater Noida for treatment.

“But he fled once more. On Wednesday night, we received a call from a security guard from Sector 6 about a break-in at a factory. A team was rushed to the spot and he was nabbed. However, they were not aware that he was a positive patient and it was on Thursday morning that it was found that he is the same person who had fled during treatment,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

The suspect was later sent to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida while four police personnel, who had come in contact with him, were sent for home quarantine.



The SHO said that the premise has been sanitised and all necessary precautions have been taken.

More than 50 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district so far, of whom 30 have recovered while one 57-year-old diabetic constable lost his life.

To keep coronavirus positive prisoners away from others in the Luksar jail, an interim jail has been created in the premises. So far, seven inmates have tested positive, of whom six have recovered while one is undergoing treatment at the NIMS multi-speciality hospital.

“Last time, 148 samples were collected of which none came back positive. In case of a positive result, the entire barrack is sealed. When we move inmates from the interim jail, we keep them in 14 day isolation before moving them to the main barracks. In addition, we keep sanitizing the premises and provide kadha (herbal concoction) to all inmates as a precaution,” said jail superintendent Vipin Mishra.

Luksar jail currently has almost 2,200 inmates.

