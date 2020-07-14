Noida: 400-bed Covid hospital to be operational by July-end

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (ACS) for health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on Tuesday said that the 400-bed dedicated Covid-19 hospital being constructed in Gautam Budh Nagar’s sector 39 will be made operational by July-end.

The construction is being constructed jointly by the Tata Project Limited and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while Prasad said the state government too was pitching in.

“It is really encouraging that so far 154 beds with oxygen facilities have been prepared in the general ward. With 24 beds in intensive care units (ICUs) and seven in emergency ward, besides six ventilators, this hospital will soon be a boon for Covid-positive patients in the district,” Prasad said. The hospital will care for moderate coronavirus disease cases.

District officials were asked to provide all help to the hospital. “We have also started the process of identifying well-trained staff and expert doctors for this hospital. I hope by the end of July, this hospital will be fully operational,” he said over phone.

Later, during a review meeting with the district administration and the health department officials, he also directed the health officials to take up surveillance and ensure immediate tracking of Covid-19 patients.

“It is really satisfactory that as many as 1,041,346 houses were tracked during the 10-day special surveillance drive that ended on Sunday. This campaign was launched with the intent to identify vulnerable people, including those suffering from cancer, renal disease, diabetes, TB, liver ailments, elderly, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age. In this drive, samples of around 35,000 people were taken in the district, of which only 825 were tested Covid-19 positive. The district has 2,894 beds ready against its identified strength of 5,574 beds,” he said.

Hailing the efforts made by the district magistrate and his team in containing the positivity and fatality rates, Prasad said that the state government is all set to ensure timely recovery of all the Covid-19 positive patients. “Suhas (the DM) and other officials of the district, have really done a good job. I have asked them to focus on more extensive surveillance, to check the community spread,” he said.