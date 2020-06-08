Sections
Noida: 41 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 600-mark

Thirty one more patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the number of those cured of the disease to 413 till date.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 09:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

So far, the district has reported eight deaths due to Covid-19. (HT photo)

Forty-one more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 632, officials said.

So far, the district has reported eight deaths due to Covid-19, they said.

“On Sunday, 41 people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of positive cases till date stands at 632,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

He said 31 more patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the number of those cured of the disease to 413 till date. “There are 211 active cases now,” he said.



The officer said a Covid-positive patient, who was a resident of adjoining Ghaziabad, was “brought dead” to the district hospital here.

“The district surveillance officer of Ghaziabad has been informed,” he added.

According to a statement, the fresh cases included three minors, one of them aged 12 and two others 14. Four elderly people -- aged 67, 68, 71 and 72 -- were also found infected with the virus, it said. Among those discharged, 16 were under treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), 10 at Sharda Hospital and five at Kailash Hospital, all three in Greater Noida.

The recovery rate of patients on Sunday improved to 65.34 per cent from 64.63 per cent the previous day, according to official statistics.

So far, 48 patients have been cross-notified from Gautam Buddh Nagar. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases found in the district, including the cross-notified patients, is 680, Dohare said.

Among the cross-notified cases, 15 belong to Delhi, seven each to Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr, two to Hapur and one each to Agra, Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, he said in the statement.

There is duplication and repetition in remaining 13 cases, the statement added. 

