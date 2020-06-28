Noida: ₹ 5,000 penalty for dumping used masks, gloves at undesignated places

Noida authority on Sunday announced a ₹5,000 penalty on anyone found dumping used masks, gloves or personal protective equipment (PPE) at any place other than the designated disposal centres in the city.

On April 8, the Uttar Pradesh government had made wearing mask compulsory while outside to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. The next day, the Noida authority appealed to residents to hand over used masks to the agency staff that is collecting waste from households.

Even after repeated appeals many people continued dump their masks or gloves, which are hazardous waste, anywhere at their will, thereby creating risk to others, said officials. This prompted the authority to warn of the penalty.

“We can fine only if we see anyone dumping the used mask or gloves. So far we have not imposed any penalty against anyone for the dumping used mask or gloves at undesignated places. But if we catch anyone doing so, there will be a ₹5,000 penalty. We need everybody’s support to ensure used masks are dumped in black coloured dustbins only so that these are treated scientifically,” said SC Mishra senior project engineer of the Noida authority heading the health department.

Noida generates 25 kg waste daily that consists of used masks, gloves and PPE kits. A private agency was tasked with collecting the waste in black dustbins placed in vehicles that go door-to-door.

“This hazardous waste is collected from all sectors and stored at a sector 25 facility. From sector 25, another private agency that handles hazardous waste transports the same to a Meerut based facility that treats this scientifically as per rules,” said Mishra.

“We have requested that people should first sanitize the mask or gloves and wrap it in a paper before handing over the same to those, who collect it. We should do our duties responsibly so that everybody stays safe from infection during this tough time,” said PS Jain president of confederation of Delhi-NCR RWAs (CONRWA), an umbrella body of RWAs.