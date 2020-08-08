Noida: Adityanath visits integrated control room handling Covid-related grievances

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the integrated control room in Sector 59 on Saturday. The facility, set up to handle Covid-19 queries, is equipped with an electric vehicle charging station.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration had on April 3 started an ‘all-in-one’ integrated control room in Noida’s Sector 59 with support from tech giant HCL. Via a toll free number – 1800-419-2211 – the control room catered to 2.5 lakh citizen’s queries since it began operations.

Adityanath, after inaugurating a Covid hospital in Sector 39, visited the control room where he stayed for 15 minutes and asked the staff to help persons in need who seek help on the toll free number, said officials.

“The control room has been helpful to citizens since its opening and this facility shall continue to strive hard to serve the public in future too,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

To make this facility environment friendly, the Noida authority set up an electric vehicle charging station near this facility.

“There are 41 chargers available at the EV charging station outside the control room. In Noida we have set up 20 electric vehicle charging stations,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority also beautified footpaths, repaired roads, pruned trees and cleaned public spaces ahead of the CM’s visit to the control room, which has been an epicentre of activity for the welfare of the public since the Covid-19 disease broke out in the district.

As per HCL, it responded to at least 2.5 lakh queries related with food supply to migrants, the supply of essential goods in containment zones and other issues related with policing or other issues.

As per data, 60% complaints were about information on ordering groceries online or dry ration and help for cooked food. The control room dealt with 15% queries about health services, 21% of the total calls were about updates on masks and sanitizer availability, ATM accessibility, etc and 4% calls were police related.

The administration had started this control room to handle the queries of citizens after they realised that residents want help on many issues during this crisis. During the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid 19 residents were asked to stay home, while many residents were in need of help from the administration in Noida and Greater Noida therefore the control room was set up to address the grievances, said officials.