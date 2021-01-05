Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: After tent collapse, farmers put up waterproof canopy at Chilla border

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two days after a tent set up by farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws at the Chilla border collapsed due to heavy wind and rain, a waterproof canopy has now taken its place.

Farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU’s) Bhanu faction have been protesting there since December 1.

“Members of our group who are helping with the langar services at the Ghazipur border helped us,” said state president, Bhanu, Yogesh Pratap Singh.“We are used to it (weather) all. The rains are actually going to be helpful in the fields and our brothers from Lucknow, Barabanki, Kasganj etc will also come down here soon to show their support to our cause.”

The group also took out a mock funeral on Tuesday of the new farm laws depicting the farmer’s lack of faith in them. A separate group from the Lokshakti faction has been camped at the Dalit Prerna Sthal and have moved to the building in the park because of the rainy weather.

Because of the sit-in, traffic from Noida to Delhi has been diverted via the DND flyway. But on Tuesday afternoon, a truck broke down at the exit loop from DND leading to traffic congestion for a while.

“A crane was used to move the truck to road side after which traffic was cleared. It is moving steadily now and is being managed without any issues,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar deputy commissioner of police, for traffic, Ganesh Saha.

