Noida allots 21 plots to boost business in city

The Noida authority on Tuesday allotted 21 industrial plots generating a revenue of nearly ₹8 crore. Aimed at boosting business in Noida, officials said the city will attract an investment of ₹21.98 crore from private firms which bought the plots.

“We conducted a lucky draw in the presence of at least 10% of the total applicants who applied for the scheme. The lucky draw was recorded on camera and also streamed live on social media page of the authority in order to maintain the transparency in the allotments. We offered a total of 22 plots out of which 21 were allotted. The remaining one plot will be allotted on August 20,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority said the firms, which have been allotted these plots, will create around 560 jobs in the city.

The authority had received a total of 1, 371 applications for the plots ranging between 0-250 square metres in area. The authority had floated the scheme to sell these plots earlier this year in January, and investors were asked to submit their applications by Feruary-end.This scheme was floated to sell the left over plots which could not be allotted in the past.

The authority’s industrial department has also been told to conduct a survey in all the old sectors to identify unsold plots under a new scheme. “The authority will come up with a new scheme of allotting plots, once we will identify an adequate number,” said Maheshwari

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed top officials across the state on encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in the state. The move is aimed at providing jobs to those who were left unemploued amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said officials.